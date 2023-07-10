UFC Fighter Shares Brutal X-Ray Of Broken Arm

Videos by OutKick

UFC fighter Dan Hooker is an incredibly tough guy.

Hooker beat Jalin Turner at UFC 290 Saturday night, but didn’t leave the octagon unscathed. He broke his arm at some point during the fight, but didn’t bow out.

He kept fighting and earned a win. In fact, he referred to the injury as “just a scratch” during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

🗣️ Joe Rogan: 'Did you break your arm?'



🗣️ Dan Hooker: 'It's just a scratch, we'll have to see'@danthehangman is build different 🤯 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/e3u11I8jPI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 9, 2023

Well, it turns out Dan Turner suffered much more than “just a scratch.” He shared an X-ray of his arm following the fight, and there is an obvious and clear clean break.

Check it out below, but be warned it’s not for anyone with a weak stomach.

Dan Hooker has guts made of steel.

What would happen to most people if they were in a fight and suffered a clean break in an arm? I know what would happen to me.

I’d be begging for an ambulance to the hospital. Many people reading this would also probably do the same. Humans aren’t meant to break limbs like it’s no big deal.

That’s not what Dan Hooker did. He fought like an absolute dog against Jalin Turner in order to earn the win, despite having a broken arm.

It’s not just impressive. The fact he didn’t throw in the towel after breaking his arm is one of the most impressive things we’ve seen out of the UFC in a long time.

The dude has guts made of steel and gravel in his stomach. That’s the kind of toughness you either have or you don’t. You can’t teach it. You have to be born with it.

Dan Hooker posts X-ray of broken arm. He suffered a broken arm in a fight against Jalin Turner. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Note to everyone: Don’t find yourself in a fight with Dan Hooker. He just doesn’t quit, and that’s bad news for anyone facing him.