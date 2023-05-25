UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz Gets Ready For Summer With Some Bikini Cardio

Videos by OutKick

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz hasn’t stepped back into the octagon since her unanimous decision loss to Jennifer Maia back in November last year. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t kept herself busy and hasn’t kept herself in fighting shape.

The first fighter on the UFC roster to become a Playboy Centerfold once had her sights set on becoming a flyweight champion. Following a loss it’s about getting back to work and figuring out how to get back in the win column.

UFC fighter and Playboy Centerfold doing some bikini cardio (Image Credit: Maryna Moroz/Instagram)

Moroz appears to be doing just that, she’s been back in the gym tuning up her mixed martial arts skills. She’s staying ready for the call to get back in the octagon. She’s also fulfilling her responsibilities as a content creator.

Part of those responsibilities involve turning her workouts into piece of content for her over 244,000 followers. That content can at times be spun into a brand deal as well.

That seems to be the case with Moroz’s latest cario session. She threw on a Playboy hat and a clothing brand’s bikini before hopping on her bike for some early morning cardio.

She captioned her workout, “It’s almost summer, it’s already very hot in Florida. If you haven’t done your cardio by 8am, you’ll feel like you’re in a sauna. Bikini cardio by @lamichaux.”

Bikini Cardio Is A Great Way For A UFC Fighter To Stay In Shape

What more can you ask for from a piece of content called bikini cardio? I’m sure there are ways to screw it up, but Moroz definitely didn’t do that.

She proved that she’s been keeping herself in fighting shape, while sharing some knowledge about working out in Florida. You’re not going to find many UFC fighters who can pull that off.

There are some, but it’s a select group. A group that Moroz belongs in. Which you’ve come to expect from her. She’s been influencing at a high level for a while now.