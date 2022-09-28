UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz Becomes The First To Be Featured On Playboy Centerfold

Mixed martial artist Maryna Moroz is making some history outside of the octagon. The flyweight is the first UFC fighter featured in a Playboy Centerfold.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian made the announcement on Tuesday via social media. She took to Instagram, where she posts some racy pics from time to time, and expressed her excitement about the new move with a look at some Playboy content.

Maryna said, “Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content.”

So what can be expected from Maryna after her move to the new exclusive content platform? During an interview with TMZ Sports, she revealed that she will be going fully nude on the platform.

Maryna added when asked why you need to check out her on Playboy that she gets a lot of energy from sharing nudes. She said, “Before, I was a very closed person.”

“Now, America changed me, and now I’m open, and I feel more energy when I show nude pictures.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 04: Maryna Moroz of Ukraine poses on the scale during the UFC 272 official weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Time In The Fight Game Doesn’t Last Forever

You can’t blame her for getting in on the subscription platform money train. Fighters can’t fight forever. Assuming she doesn’t take on too much damage during her time in the octagon Maryna will be able to cash in on her side hustle for years to come.

The Iron Lady, as she’s nicknamed, is 11-3 in her fighting career and is currently on a three fight win streak in the UFC with wins over Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and Mariya Agapova dating back to March 2019.

Maryna is scheduled to make her return to the octagon in November at UFC Fight Night 215 against Jennifer Maia. Until then she’ll be training and dropping nudes on Playboy.