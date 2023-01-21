UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern Rocks A Thong At The Beach Ahead Of UFC 283

Last year proved to be an up and down year for UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern. She got back in the win column in the octagon with a split decision win over Tecia Torres in April. It came after a loss in October 2021 that ended a four fight win streak.

Dern followed up the April win by going on a hot streak on social media. A beach visit in a thong in August was followed by a video of herself hosing off prior to UFC Fight Night 211 main event fight against Yan Xiaonan.

Mackenzie Dern is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

The content was a hit with her one million followers and everything looked to be headed in the right direction for the 29-year-old. That was until her majority decision loss to Xiaonan on October 1.

Dern did bounce back later that month on social media in some cut-off shorts, but that was short-lived. She confirmed rumors of another setback shortly after that.

She and her boyfriend/baby daddy called it quits. Dern says in the widely circulated video, “Yes, guys, I am single. I have been single for a while now, a few months.”

“And, everything is good, we are taking care of our daughter. Hope you guys respect our decision to separate and grow apart.”

A couple of losses to end the year isn’t going to keep Dern down for long. She’s a fighter after all and she’s going to push forward. On Thursday night, she got back in the win column by rocking a thong at the beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Mackenzie Dern Is Gearing Up For A Comeback Year

Dern is down in Rio for Saturday’s UFC 283. She’s not on the fight card, but she’ll likely make an appearance as the fight card filled with Brazilian fighters goes down.

The even is topped off by two title fights. A flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno leads into the main event, a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

While her next fight hasn’t yet been announced, the Jiu-Jitsu black belt continues to train for that next opportunity. She captioned a recent video of herself training, “Enjoy the process! Learn from the mistakes and just keep moving forward. It’s going to be a good year!”

Dern’s year is certainly off to a good start. You can’t really go wrong relaxing on the beach in a thong. It’s her first of, hopefully many, wins this year.