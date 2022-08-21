UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern Makes Waves At The Beach

The UFC put on a show in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. But the best performance by a UFC fighter this weekend might have actually taken place on a California beach.

UFC 278 had an all-time upset during the main event. Leon Edwards shocked everyone by taking the welterweight title from Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout late in the fifth-round.

It was an incredible performance for sure. But is it a stronger performance than the one UFC women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern put on? She racked up over 100,000 likes on Instagram while enjoying a day at the beach.

The Jiu-Jitsu black belt let the picture do most of the talking. She simply captioned it for her million plus followers, “California Summer.”

Mackenzie is a real dual threat

I would hate to have to decide which fighter had the more impressive performance, but if forced to choose I’d give the edge to Edwards.

Edwards was headed for a sure decision loss before pulling out the incredible win with less than a minute left in the fight to take home a belt.

Making waves at the beach is nothing new for Mackenzie.

When the No. 4 ranked women’s strawweight isn’t kicking ass in the octagon, or training to kick ass, she’s hitting up the beach and making some awesome content.

Mackenzie has a 12-2 professional mixed martial arts record and is coming off of a split decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273. She is currently scheduled to step back in the octagon against Yan Xiaonan on October 1, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 211.