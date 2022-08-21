Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 was an absolute shocker. Not only did it stun fight fans around the world, but it shocked the broadcast team calling the fight as well.

With 1:15 left in the fifth round, Daniel Cormier began saying on the broadcast that Edwards had to empty the gas tank because at that point there was no doubt Usman would win if the fight came to a decision.

Joe Rogan immediately chimed in saying Edwards “may have resigned himself to losing a decision.”

Then, with 58 seconds left in the round, Edwards caught Usman with a left-footed kick to shock the MMA world.

Usman entered Saturday’s fight with a 15-fight winning streak, just one shy of Anderson Silva’s UFC record. He was less than a minute away from tying Silva’s record, but Edwards and his left foot had other plans.

Usman is well regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, while Edwards wasn’t considered the top fighter in welterweight heading into the bout. Edwards lost to Usman by unanimous decision in December 2015.

UFC president Dana White said after the fight that a trilogy title fight between Edwards and Usman would be next for both fighters, adding that he would like to do it in Edwards’ adopted home country of England.