UFC Fighter Ailin Perez Celebrated Her Fight Night Win By Twerking For The Commentators

Ailin Perez stepped into the octagon on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas looking to improve her mixed martial arts record to 9-2 by picking up her second win in the UFC. She was on the UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, aka UFC Vegas 82, preliminary card taking on fellow bantamweight Lucie Pudilová.

The fight went the full scheduled three rounds and Perez picked up her second UFC win via a unanimous decision. She then opted to grab some headlines with her celebration.

Ailin Perez of Argentina battles Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old fighter, who not surprisingly makes that OnlyFans cash on the side, threw her feet up on the cage and did some twerking in front of the commentators calling the action.

Unable to avoid the celebration one of the commentators weighed in on it. He said, “some would say it’s too early on a Saturday in Las Vegas for that move.”

Some might say that. But they would probably add that the twerking after a fight celebration is one of those celebrations that will never get old.

It’s guaranteed to get some attention if that’s what you’re after. Plus you don’t really have to worry about facing any sort of real backlash like you do with a boob flashing celebration.

Perez deciding to pull the move out in front of the commentators was a smart move. It guaranteed that, despite coming after a fight buried in the prelims, it was going to get noticed.

Here’s a look at what the crowd and the commentators witnessed as she celebrated.

Ailin Perez is one of the most entertaining female UFC fighters LOL. #UFCVegas82 Congratulations @goatshedacademy pic.twitter.com/u4z6VL03TU — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) November 18, 2023

A 2-1 record three fights in with the UFC is a good start. Throwing in an above-average fight celebration will only help as she works her way into main card material.

However, there’s still plenty of work to do. If Perez can add a few more to the win total, get a few more in-octagon twerking sessions out on tape, she could be on her way to being a legit star.

She undeniably has what it takes as far as entertainment value goes.