UConn Students Caused Over $120k Worth Of Damage During Riot Following National Championship Win

As most college students do after their school wins a national championship, some UConn students hit the streets following the Huskies’ win over San Diego State in April for the basketball championship. Some students went way overboard, however, and caused close to $123,000 worth of damage.

Some fans/students went as far as ripping lampposts out of the ground and scaling campus buildings, cars were flipped, and fires were started around Storrs. Police have charged 22 people in connection with the rioting, 16 of which were UConn students. A reported 16 people were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

UConn Riot Following National Championship Win Costs School Nearly $130k

According to CT Insider, UConn officials said some students have been expelled and the school has asked prosecutors to push for restitution for the damage from those charged.

“Based on early information, UConn notified the state auditors of about $122,800 in damages we knew to be directly attributable to post-game vandalism on campus,” UConn’s statement issued by Stephanie Reitz, a spokesperson for the school, said.

That $122,800 tab students wracked up is expected to increase after “final invoices are received,” according to the report.

Young adults are going to make dumb decisions, there’s no way to stop that from happening, but this collection of bad decisions costs quite a few students their spot on campus, and the university itself quite a hefty bill for damages.