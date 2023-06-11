Multiple UConn Students Expelled Over Costly Damage During Insane National Championship Riot

Videos by OutKick

April 3, 2023 is a day that UConn students will not soon forget. Some more than others, because it got out of hand and changed the course of their lives.

After back-to-back first round exits in the NCAA Tournament, Huskies basketball broke through as a No. 4 seed and won the national title in dominant fashion. Dan Hurley’s team beat its first five March Madness opponents by a 20.6-point average margin of victory, and took down San Diego State by 17 in the championship game.

As soon as the final buzzer sounded in Houston, it was mayhem in Storrs. Cars were flipped, light poles were torn down and used as a battering ram through locked doors, and buildings became the victims of amateur, likely inebriated Alex Honnold wannabes.

Police were ultimately forced to break up multiple gatherings of students both on and off campus. Some of them were arrested, and others had their names marked in the official records.

More than a dozen students were charged, in some cases for rioting. Sixteen people had to be hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

Of those more than a dozen students who were cuffed, multiple have been expelled. The exact number of students should be available later this summer.

Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions. — UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz

Vandalism investigations are still ongoing for others who were involved. The vandalism included damage to a campus police cruiser and a van that was flipped on its side, and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in total.

Reitz said that the students can appeal their expulsions. However, she said that the appeal process is already complete for some of the students and they are no longer enrolled at UConn.