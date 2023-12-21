UConn Softball Player Jana Sanden Hits The Cage, Dan Mullen Trolls Florida & America Loves Threesomes

Videos by OutKick

We’re four days away from the big day, and by that I mean the day we all think we’re excited about but in reality it’s just a giant pain in the ass. Merry Christmas to all!

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps — the one where I desperately try to hold your attention for just a little bit even though we’re all (myself included) pretty much checked out until the new year. I get it, believe me, but that doesn’t mean I’m going down without a fight.

And that’s why we’re welcoming UConn softball player Jana Sanden to class today. Everyone say hi!

We’ll get to Jana here in just a bit. I’d also like to maybe check in with Dan Mullen over on Elon’s site because Dan’s been ON ONE lately, especially with current Florida coach Billy Napier having just an awful national signing day earlier this week.

What else should we talk about before you all go back to last-minute shopping on Amazon? I’m right there with you, by the way. I bought two things for The First Lady just this morning that are (allegedly) gonna be here Dec. 24. What a rush!

A club in Miami is going viral right now for an elite girls-to-guys ratio, so we’ll dive into that. There’s also a fan-made trailer out for Home Alone 3 with adult Kevin that looks incredible. It’ll make it’s Nightcaps debut today so we can all give it a Rotten Tomatoes score together.

Oh yeah! I got a WILD email earlier this week about the most-searched fetishes in America from this past year. Feel like that’s something the class would be interested in, so we’ll talk some BDSM today so you can sound smart at the Christmas Eve dinner table this weekend.

Sound good? Good!

Throw on an afternoon pot of coffee, mix it with some Evan Williams egg nog and let’s have a day.

Dan Mullen is enjoying Billy Napier being awful at Florida

We’ll take some swings with UConn Jana Sanden in a bit. I’d like to first start in the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida, though, where the Gators are currently the worst college program in the state and coming off a great signing day.

Just kidding! About the great signing day part, not the being the worst team in the state. They actually might be.

It was an AWFUL week for Billy Napier, who’s coming off an awful first two years in charge. The Gators had a billion recruits flip their commitments, Napier’s class fell well outside the top-10, and ex-coach Dan Mullen was on the sidelines enjoying every single second of it.

Being a Florida fan myself, I loved Dan Mullen — until he basically quit on the program at the end of 2021. That was brutal. But, firing him for Billy Napier seemed like a silly move then and it seems really, really silly now.

I do appreciate Dan’s elite trolling on Twitter, though. We respect pettiness around here.

I wish I had the facilities they have now. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 20, 2023

UConn softball player Jana Sanden hits the cage before the holidays

Hilarious. So petty.

Also, as much as I love Dan — let’s not act like you were at Florida when it was a poverty school. It’s never been a poverty school. They’ve always had facilities that could attract top-level talent. It’s the University of Florida!

Let’s go from a great program in the south to an equally great one in the north …

I know it’s not quite that time of year yet, but UConn softball star Jana Sanden and the rest of the Huskies lit up Instagram like a Christmas tree earlier this week during their media day shoot.

For those who forgot — or just don’t follow college softball, and I assume that’s all of you — Sanden is the cat who made plays like these last spring for the surging UConn Huskies.

Now, she’s geared up for Year 4.

Jana Sanden for @UConnSoftball makes #6 on Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays pic.twitter.com/vWDHDLXnAX — Storrs South (@UConn6thBorough) May 14, 2022

𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⏪



Air Jana takes flight🤯 pic.twitter.com/ii40uV0bm8 — UConn Softball (@UConnSoftball) October 13, 2023

Is this Home Alone 3 trailer better than any movie in 2023?

I know it seems like a while off, but once the dust settles on Christmas, New Years and bowl season, we’ll be full steam ahead to spring sports. Can’t wait.

Big year for Jana Sanden and UConn. 34 wins last year but a tough loss in the Big East tourney. Time to rebound.

Now, I’ve been meaning to get to this for a while now but for some reason keep forgetting. Seeing as it’s almost Christmas and I’m almost off for a week, I reckon now’s as good a time as any to pull it out of the holster.

Someone made a parody trailer of what a hypothetical Home Alone 3 would look like (an actual one with Macaulay Culkin, not whatever crap is currently out in the universe), and I think I’m all in:

Club ratio, America’s top fetishes and remember the River City Relay?

Need to know more about how Buzz became a cop. That seems like a natural spin-off in itself, right? This, by the way, is what a third Home Alone should’ve always been, but Macaulay quit acting after the second one and instead of just letting the series die they came up with a billion more and they’re all terrible.

PS: Home Alone 2 is better than 1, right? This is universal knowledge at this point I assume.

PPS: speaking of Christmas movies — here’s my weekly shameless plug for today’s power rankings!

OK, let’s rapid-fire this bad boy up so we can all get ready to hammer some Cooper Kupp anytime TD bets tonight.

First up? Let’s head down to Miami, where this little video made the rounds on Elon’s Twitter a few days ago for obvious reasons:

The ratio at this club is crazy.. pic.twitter.com/PtRx6wvb7q — Wild content (@NoCapFights) December 19, 2023

Club Vendome looks like a fun spot! By the way, that would intimidate the hell out of me if I was a single guy and walked by it. No thank you. I’d run for the hills.

Now, as a married dude with a two-year-old? Easy. Wouldn’t even bat an eye. It’s amazing how things in your 20s that would scare the piss out of you just make you laugh in your 30s. Can’t imagine what sort of loose cannon I’m gonna be in my 50s and 60s. God I can’t wait.

Next? Check out this email I got a few days ago from the study group/sex toy website Lelo that looked up the most popular fetishes in America from this past year.

Buckle up:

Threesome fetish leads the list of most popular fetishes in the US with 3M people searching for it online. This fetish gathered the highest interest score on Google Trends in the state of Mississippi.

BDSM fetish takes the second spot on the list with 2.7M searches. Trending in West Virginia,

it encompasses a wide range of practices involving consensual power exchange and erotic or psychological stimulation.

Face Sitting fetish holds the third spot on the list of most popular fetishes in the US with 856K searches. This fetish is often associated with female dominance (femdom) scenarios. The Google Trends Score for this fetish is especially high in Maine which indicates a high interest among its population.

Couple other takeaways? Foot fetishes (hello Rex Ryan!) are really popular in Rhode Island, they’re big into fisting in Montana, and the state of Hawaii is the only one to have TWO fetishes on the list — sadism and masochism.

Sadism is where you get turned on by inflicting pain on someone else, while masochism is where you get turned on by having pain inflicted on you.

Good to see the folks in Hawaii have all the bases covered on torture sex.

Finally, let’s all wish a very happy 20-year anniversary to the River City Relay:

20 years ago today … The River City Relay.



Still, the wackiest ending to a game that I've ever covered. I was on the sideline when it all unfolded. Will never forget the incredulous looks on the faces of the Saints players and coaches at the end. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/SLJRSPEbgE — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 21, 2023

Allow this hockey fight to take you into some TNF action

Hilarious. I couldn’t imagine a more miserable way to lose. All that hard work just for the kicker to miss the PAT, and that’s back when they were actual chip-shots. Nowadays it’s somewhat fathomable for them to miss one or two, but back then it was automatic.

Whoever this announcer is wanted to murder John Carney, too. You can hear it in his voice. 100% chance he had money on this game.

NOOOOOOOO! HOW COULD HE DO THAT?!

And on that note, let’s get on out of here and get ready for Saints-Rams tonight by watching this psycho hockey kid beat the piss out of someone.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

We in on UConn softball and Jana Sanden this year? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.