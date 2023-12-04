Did You Know Macaulay Culkin Sounded Like This? The Internet Didn’t And Everyone Is Stunned

Videos by OutKick

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals hits different in 2023 — especially for those of us who haven’t heard Macaulay Culkin speak in 30 years.

Apparently, that’s pretty much everyone — myself included. Buckle up.

So, a little background first …

Macaulay Culkin came back to life over the weekend because he got his fancy Hollywood star, which was cool. I like Macaulay Culkin a lot. No beef whatsoever. Home Alone and Home Alone II are right up there on my Mount Rushmore of Christmas movies. I like the second one better. Is that a hot take? Don’t know, don’t care.

That’s not the point of this. The point here is that Culkin, who is now 43, gave a nice little speech at the unveiling with movie mom Catherine O’Hara in attendance. It was a cool moment, and one that you could tell Culkin genuinely enjoyed.

But I’ll be honest with you — I did NOT expect the kid from Home Alone who once bumped into Donald Trump at a hotel to sound like this:

Macaulay Culkin delivers a heartwarming and moving speech during his #HollywoodWalkOfFame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/2ymwUF0YTA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 1, 2023

Macaulay Culkin and his adult voice has the internet talking

I saw that over the weekend while I was 15 beers into the Dolphins hammering the Redskins Commanders and legit thought I was just too tanked to realize what was happening.

I thought my phone was messed up. My ears were messed up. The video itself was screwy. Anything other than the fact that it was, indeed, Macaulay Culkin. I’m still not sure I believe it.

Look, I’m not mocking him at all. Like I said, I grew up a huge Macaulay Culkin fan. Still am whenever Uncle Buck or the Home Alones come on.

I’ve watched all three recently and he’s excellent in every scene. The scene where he ruthlessly quizzes John Candy in Uncle Buck is massively underrated IMO. Hilarious.

But you can’t sit there and tell me you honestly knew Macaulay Culkin sounded like that. It’s just not possible. Even if you swear to me you knew he sounded like that, I won’t believe you.

Anyway, judging by the internet’s reaction, I wasn’t alone. People were just as shook as I was/am, which was/is good to see. Makes me feel a little better about myself.

All in all, pretty jarring stuff all around. Good to see Macaulay Culkin get the praise he’s due out in woke Hollywood, just a shocking way to find out.

This is it. No turning back. Another Christmas in the trenches.

