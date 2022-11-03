UConn Unveils Incredible Uniforms Honoring The Military

The UConn Huskies will rock some incredible uniforms Friday against UMass.

Special uniforms have become a major part of college football, and we’ve seen plenty of different kinds over the years.

However, the ones from the Huskies for Friday might be among the best. UConn will wear special uniforms honoring the military and all those who have fought for the United States of America.

This week we fight for those that fight for us. 🇺🇸#HuskyRevolution pic.twitter.com/VfxXfdGTuv — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 2, 2022

Whenever you have the chance to wear uniforms honoring America, you simply have to do it. It’s not even up for debate. It just has to be done.

It’s one of the reasons why we love games between service academies. The football might not be elite, but the games are still electric because of the pageantry and uniforms. It gives people something to cheer for. The games give people something to celebrate and show pride in.

These threads from UConn do the exact same thing.

UConn unveils uniforms honoring the military. (Credit: UConn Football)

Trashing America has become a very trendy thing to do. It’s almost like people have truly forgotten how awesome the United States of America is, and how lucky we all are to live here.

The UConn Huskies will wear uniforms honoring America and the military against UMass. (Credit: UConn Football)

One of the main reasons why we’re so free and live in such an epic country is because so many great men and women paid a high price. Our military is the most badass fighting force on the face of the planet. Anyone who disagrees should pick up a history book or watch American Joyride.

"I don't think there were too many dry eyes … It was a powerful life moment."



Brad Thomas wore the patch of a firefighter killed on 9/11 into war to avenge all those lost.



Years later, he returned the patch and met the survivors.



God bless America. pic.twitter.com/rq6ZoQfOax — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2022

It’s great to see a D1 college football program honor our military and show pride in America. You love to see it.