Air Force Has Electric Uniforms For The Navy Game

Air Force will rock some lit threads Saturday against Navy.

The Falcons will take the field at home against the Midshipmen for another installment of the bitter rivalry between service academies.

Air Force, which has always been known for a solid uniform game, will be wearing uniforms honoring the Space Force, and they’re very slick.

Air Force will rock awesome uniforms against Navy. (Credit: Instagram/https://www.instagram.com/p/CjG0vjOgZu0/)

Not only are Air Force’s uniforms for the game today are absolutely fire, but the helmets are particularly interesting.

The lids are black with two silver bolts of lighting streaking across them. Feast your eyes below.

Air Force has awesome helmets for the Navy game. (Credit: https://twitter.com/AF_Falcons/status/1575887784417427457/)

While the AF/Navy game might not get the same hype as Army/Navy, it’s still a great battle between service academies.

The teams might hate each other for a few hours today, but moving forward, everyone on the field will serve the United States of America in a military role, and that’s pretty damn cool to see.

If we get some awesome uniforms and helmets out of the situation, it just makes the atmosphere and energy even better.

The Falcons unveil uniforms for the Navy game. (Credit: https://twitter.com/AF_Falcons/status/1575887784417427457/)

It should be another great battle in the series between Navy and the Falcons. While we don’t know who will win the game, it’s safe to say AF won the uniform game.