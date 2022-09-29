If You Thought You Couldn’t Hate The NCAA Anymore, It Just Punished Air Force Football

The NCAA may be the most universally disliked establishment in the United States, and the hatred level has only grown since NIL has become a thing in college athletics. Now, the NCAA has handed out rather strict punishment to Air Force football of all programs.

Penalizing a service academy program is terrible in its own right, but the situation gets even worse.

The NCAA punishment is centered around recruiting violations that took place during the COVID-19 dead period.

The violations are Level I infractions and will undoubtedly hurt Air Force, which isn’t exactly a football powerhouse, moving forward.

The football program will be placed on two years probation, lose a total of 46 official visits over the next two seasons, and the team will be reduced by 10 players for four years starting in the 2022-23 academic year, among other penalties.

(Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported earlier this year that one of the coaches involved in the investigation is current Wisconsin linebackers coach Bill Sheridan. He was the defensive line coach at Air Force in 2020 and 2021.

While there is never a good time for a program to receive a punishment like this, it’s especially bad timing for Air Force.

The Falcons won 10 games a season ago that was capped off with a First Responder Bowl win over Louisville. Air Force is 3-1 this season with Navy coming to town on Saturday.