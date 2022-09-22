NCAA president Mark Emmert is in the final year of his tenure. That leaves the door open for you— yes, YOU, to become his successor.

Emmert, who leads the most incompetent governing body in sports outside of FIFA, announced in April that he and the board of governors “reached a mutual agreement” for him to step aside. He said in a statement:

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes. I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

It is pretty wild that Emmert is proud of his work.

President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert.

(Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images )

He ran an organization that is designed to protect student-athletes, but didn’t really do much to actually do so. Instead, the NCAA picked on low-hanging fruit and punished non-blue blood programs for minor infractions while making a lot of money and turning a blind eye to what was actually going on across the country.

*cough cough college basketball scandal cough cough*

Nevertheless, Emmert is out within the next 365 days and his replacement needs to be found. His replacement could be you!

Here is how to become the next NCAA president:

As the NCAA searches for its next president, it has posted a job listing online. Anyone can apply, so be sure to do so!

Here is the role description:

In accordance with the NCAA Constitution and By-Laws, and under the oversight of the Board of Governors, through the leadership of the executive team, and in collaboration with Division I, Division II & Division III, together with the conferences, committees, task forces, Directors of Athletics, coaches, and student-athletes, the President will be tasked with driving the Association collectively further toward a more sustainable business and governance model for the future while retaining the Association’s mission and values.

The President role is for an individual who not only embraces uncertainty and change but thrives in it. The spirit and passion for making intercollegiate athletics successful for all its stakeholders in all its forms and levels. There are enormous challenges ahead. Every challenge is an opportunity. We seek a ‘servant leader” to approach solutions inclusively, collegially, and innovatively. The ideal candidate will be derived from a diverse pool of experienced candidates with significant experience within a complex organization in an industry undergoing expedited change. The President’s role is to provide the overall responsibility, accountability, and authority for managing not only the NCAA headquarters office and staff, but also all the internal and external stakeholders within the NCAA membership community.

The fact that the NCAA Board of Governors is being VERY clear that it wants a “servant leader” is hilarious. Basically, once you apply, if you get the job, you don’t have to do anything. The Board wants the president to let those around him or her lead. Seems easy enough.

And you can’t be any worse than Emmert! Now’s your chance!