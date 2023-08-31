UConn Football Look To Have Historic Attendance Numbers Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Win and they shall come.

Ahead of tonight’s season opener against NC State, the UConn Huskies are gearing up for a big crowd. I’m talking big big.

Already over 35,000 tickets have been distributed and / or sold as the Huskies faithful are amped up coming off of the school’s first Bowl appearance since 2015. To put that in perspective, they haven’t had a home field crowd of over 30,000 since 2016.

OVER 35,000 PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED FOR UCONN’S GAME

The huge numbers for tonight’s game at the University’s Rentschler Field, also known as ‘The Rent’ has to do with the fact that UConn went to a bowl game last year for the first time 2015. Under new head coach Jim Mora, the Huskies finished the season with a 6-7 record before losing Marshall 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. 6-7 may seem like not a lot to celebrate, but it sure as heck is better than the 4-32 record the team had the last three seasons.

The hashtag #PackTheRent is currently trending across sports social media as the school and fans are doing everything they can to make tonight’s home opener extraordinarily special. UConn alumni are also doing their part as some have even bought tickets to give to UConn fans that aren’t able to afford to go to tonight’s game on their own.

UCONN IS GETTING +14 POINTS

Historically known for their basketball program, including the men’s team winning last year’s National Championship, UConn has been steadily gaining popularity with their football program. Robert Griffin III has gone on record and said that The Rent was one of the loudest places he ever had to play at because the fans are right their on the field.

It’s sure to be an absolute scene in Storrs, Connecticut tonight… but will the loudness and mayhem be enough for the Huskies to not only cover the +14 spread, but win outright? Check out what OutKick’s Geoff Clark’s best bet for the game is.