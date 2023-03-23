Videos by OutKick

UConn men’s basketball is set to face Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To get ahead of the time change and get settled, the Huskies arrived in Sin City on Tuesday.

However, it took them awhile to get settled in because of significant issues with their accommodations.

The NCAA is in charge of booking hotels for each team. It completely screwed Dan Hurley and his team.

Upon arrival to Las Vegas, UConn found out that it was to stay at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. It’s on The Strip, less than a mile from where the team will play its next two games if it keeps winning.

The Luxor, though, is not considered to be the crème de la crème of hotels in Las Vegas. The MGM-owned hotel is certainly not the worst option, but it doesn’t crack the top ten for nicest places to stay. Some might even go so far as to consider it a dump.

USA, Nevada, Las Vegas, Customers and croupiers at gambling tables in the Luxor Hotel.

(Photo by: Leslie Woodhead/Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Huskies are likely part of that “some” after their experience on Tuesday night.

UConn refused to stay at The Luxor.

According to David Borges of CT Insider, UConn arrived to its NCAA-booked hotel and discovered their rooms to be in terrible condition. There was dirt and vomit, “and worse.”

Borges left “and worse” up to the imagination, but there are only a few things worse than vomit…

After getting a look of their living conditions for the week, the Huskies told the NCAA to figure it out and were moved to a “high-level” hotel nearby. Perhaps the NCAA should have booked UConn, a Sweet Sixteen team that is making it a lot of money with its performance in March Madness, at a “high-level” hotel — not The Luxor — to begin with?

Athletic director David Benedict doesn’t want to make a big deal out of the issues with accommodations because it all worked out in the end. Fair.

But… puke “and worse” certainly sounds like a big deal.