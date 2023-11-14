UCLA Recruits Named As Suspects In Colorado Locker Room Heist

Videos by OutKick
A group of UCLA recruits currently attending high school were named as suspects in the infamous locker room heist during Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes’ visit to the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28.
Colorado players cried foul after discovering their locker room had been raided following a 28-16 loss to UCLA.
Students from Beaumont High School in Riverside County, 80 miles east, were named suspects in the planned robbery that resulted in the stolen Buffaloes. No arrests have been made as a juvenile unit handles the case with an ongoing investigation.
Colorado players reported their losses, mainly jewelry, to the Pasadena Police Department. Deion Sanders called for the players to be reimbursed.
And as OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported, Sanders previously dealt with locker-room theft at Jackson State during a game against Edward Waters College in 2021.
“Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that’s a travesty,” Sanders said after the UCLA heist. “I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.
