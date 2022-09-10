On a night the ESPN camera panned over the always-funny “2017 National Champions” banner, UCF got embarrassed by a terrible Louisville team.

The Knights, who were 6.5-point favorite, led 14-7 at the half, but were shut out over the final two quarters while having no answers for Cards’ QB Malik Cunningham.

The Knights also shot themselves in the foot approximately a billion times, with a couple touchdowns getting called back because of dumb penalties.

It was a disaster for Gus Malzahn, fans were PISSED, and, frankly, UCF’s hopes for another fake national title are in serious jeopardy now.

Twitter, as always, handled the loss in a mature and reasonable fashion.

To anyone who thinks UofL’s schedule is not tough – they play UCF & UK this year. Those two schools are currently tied for the most mythical NCAA football national championships. — OK Boomer (@JWAR8534) September 9, 2022

UCF better figure this out, or they won't win their 2nd natty — Rob Co (@musclepug54) September 10, 2022

UCF having a 2017 national champions banner is the funniest thing in the world to me. — Sean_Martin (@343Hurricane) September 9, 2022

Glad I don’t have to hear about sorry ass ucf anymore, bums lost to sorry ass Louisville. I hope they’re still enjoying their Super Bowl win over a 6-6 Florida team with a fired staff tho. — #RIPGigi #RIPKobe 💔💜💛💔 (@Gators1121) September 10, 2022

There’s no “Big 4” in Florida. UCF can go take a seat at the kids table — 𝙀𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙩🌴 #PatriaYVida (@305WRLD) September 10, 2022

Well sadly no repeat of the 2017 Natty for UCF. We are all sad of course. — Kathryn Gator (@kat22an) September 10, 2022

UCF went scoreless on 10 straight drives????? — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) September 10, 2022

Finally, for those who made it this far … you’re about to thank me. Buckle up and grab a microscope if you have one lying around.

Just take a look at this graphic from the UCF Twitter account. I mean, come on.

What is that?!

Look at how small that final score is! That’s almost so petty you have to respect it.

“Maybe if we make it a two font-size they won’t know we lost.”

Hilarious.

If we know anything about UCF, though, it’s that they probably won’t count the loss because you can’t see the final score.

It’s only fair.