UCF – The 2017 National Champs – Get Embarrassed By Louisville, Roasted On Twitter, Post Hilariously Petty Tweet

On a night the ESPN camera panned over the always-funny “2017 National Champions” banner, UCF got embarrassed by a terrible Louisville team.

The Knights, who were 6.5-point favorite, led 14-7 at the half, but were shut out over the final two quarters while having no answers for Cards’ QB Malik Cunningham.

The Knights also shot themselves in the foot approximately a billion times, with a couple touchdowns getting called back because of dumb penalties.

UCF got embarrassed by Louisville and torched on Twitter. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a disaster for Gus Malzahn, fans were PISSED, and, frankly, UCF’s hopes for another fake national title are in serious jeopardy now.

Twitter, as always, handled the loss in a mature and reasonable fashion.

Finally, for those who made it this far … you’re about to thank me. Buckle up and grab a microscope if you have one lying around.

Just take a look at this graphic from the UCF Twitter account. I mean, come on.

What is that?!

Look at how small that final score is! That’s almost so petty you have to respect it.

“Maybe if we make it a two font-size they won’t know we lost.”

Hilarious.

If we know anything about UCF, though, it’s that they probably won’t count the loss because you can’t see the final score.

It’s only fair.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

