UCF Coaches Do A Hilarious Dance-Off To Hype Up The Team

UCF coaches decided to have a little fun during a recent team session.

Gus Malzahn is entering his second season with the Knights after a reasonably successful 9-4 2021 campaign.

Given the intensity of camp, he decided to break things up with a little dance-off between the coaches. Check out the humorous situation below.

This is a fun situation to remind everyone that football is supposed to be fun at the end of the day. Yes, it’s a very serious sport and training camp is an intense time.

Training camp is when you find out who has the goods to be a contributor and who still needs more time to develop.

UCF Knights coaches do a dance-off. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

However, you have to find out a few ways to inject some laughs here and there. You have to find ways to keep things fun.

Clearly, Malzahn got the job done by having the coaches do a dance-off.

How will UCF do in 2022? (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Plus, whenever you can have a little self-deprecating fun, you should do it. Life is too short to take yourself seriously.

UCF coaches have a dance-off. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Props to Malzahn for giving the UCF roster and fans a fun moment to enjoy.