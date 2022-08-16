UCF Coaches Do A Hilarious Dance-Off To Hype Up The Team

UCF coaches decided to have a little fun during a recent team session.
Gus Malzahn is entering his second season with the Knights after a reasonably successful 9-4 2021 campaign.
Given the intensity of camp, he decided to break things up with a little dance-off between the coaches. Check out the humorous situation below.
This is a fun situation to remind everyone that football is supposed to be fun at the end of the day. Yes, it’s a very serious sport and training camp is an intense time.
Training camp is when you find out who has the goods to be a contributor and who still needs more time to develop.
However, you have to find out a few ways to inject some laughs here and there. You have to find ways to keep things fun.
Clearly, Malzahn got the job done by having the coaches do a dance-off.
Plus, whenever you can have a little self-deprecating fun, you should do it. Life is too short to take yourself seriously.
Props to Malzahn for giving the UCF roster and fans a fun moment to enjoy.