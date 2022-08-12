UCF Unveils Fire New Football Uniforms

UCF has some fresh threads for the 2022 football season.

The Knights, who are joining the Big 12 in 2023, released a look at their three uniforms late Friday morning, and all of them are pretty great.

UCF unveils incredible new football uniforms. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Specifically, the black uniforms with gold numbers and a black helmet are absolutely fire. Take a look at all three below.

Uniforms have become an increasingly important and popular part of college football over the past several years.

Great uniforms are used to recruit, fire up the fans and excite the players. Traditionalists might not like it, but it’s simply reality.

Adapt or die.

As for UCF’s uniforms, the first two options seem pretty standard to what fans of the Knights know and expect with some tweaks, but those all black uniforms are absolutely electric.

Those all-black uniforms are the kind of unis that can bring a whole stadium to its feet. When you’re playing in all-black threads under the lights, things just hit a little different.

The spirals are a shade tighter, the receivers run a bit faster, the linebackers hit a bit harder and the fans are louder. These are the rules for uniforms. I didn’t invent them, but we must live by them.

Let us know in the comments what you think of UCF’s new uniforms.