Horse Racing And John Rhys Plumlee Sprint To Football Stadium, UCF Spring Game Had It All

Videos by OutKick

Gus Malzahn brought out all the tricks for the UCF Spring game this year, including a horse race. Sure, John Rhys Plumlee stole the show with his halftime entrance, but the on-field festivities were some of the best we’ve seen.

Wrapping up the game, Gus Malzahn wanted to end things in the craziest possible fashion. So, the UCF head coach brought out a guy dressed as a Tennessee orange to race the Golden Night, on a horse. There have certainly been some interesting performances to get fans engaged, but having a Renaissance fair breakout on the football field is a new one.

Looks like the Golden Knight ended up winning by disqualification, thanks to a Big Orange false start.

John Rhys Plumlee Pulls Double-Duty For UCF

Gus Malzahn was asked earlier in the week if John Plumlee would play in the Spring game, with the quarterback also playing baseball. Even though he said yes, Plumlee had to finish his obligations with the baseball team first.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn had horse racing and the John Rhys Plumlee show
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn had horse racing and the John Rhys Plumlee show Courtesy of UCF Football

After taking a 10-3 lead against Memphis in the 7th inning, Plumlee darted from the baseball stadium into a waiting golf cart. The UCF quarterback was about to finish his double duty, but the best part might’ve been his journey to the ‘Bounce House’.

As you can see, Plumlee was rushed from the baseball field to the football locker room, quickly getting dressed for the Spring football game. The entire switch only took seven minuted to complete, before taking the field after 20 minute of game time had passed.

Plumlee went 2-3 at the plate, with a two-RBI triple, while completing 10-17 passes for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 70-yard bomb.

“That’s got to be a world record, right? Nobody’s ever done it, so it’s a world record. Someone write it down,” John Plumlee jokingly said postgame. “Seven minutes has to be a good time.”

Gus MalzahnJohn Rhys PlumleeUCFUCF Baseball

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply