Horse Racing And John Rhys Plumlee Sprint To Football Stadium, UCF Spring Game Had It All

Gus Malzahn brought out all the tricks for the UCF Spring game this year, including a horse race. Sure, John Rhys Plumlee stole the show with his halftime entrance, but the on-field festivities were some of the best we’ve seen.

Wrapping up the game, Gus Malzahn wanted to end things in the craziest possible fashion. So, the UCF head coach brought out a guy dressed as a Tennessee orange to race the Golden Night, on a horse. There have certainly been some interesting performances to get fans engaged, but having a Renaissance fair breakout on the football field is a new one.

Gus Malzahn bringing out the horse racing at UCF spring game.



This is the entertainment needed…pic.twitter.com/iEMC4Zvowf — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 15, 2023

Looks like the Golden Knight ended up winning by disqualification, thanks to a Big Orange false start.

John Rhys Plumlee Pulls Double-Duty For UCF

Gus Malzahn was asked earlier in the week if John Plumlee would play in the Spring game, with the quarterback also playing baseball. Even though he said yes, Plumlee had to finish his obligations with the baseball team first.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn had horse racing and the John Rhys Plumlee show Courtesy of UCF Football

After taking a 10-3 lead against Memphis in the 7th inning, Plumlee darted from the baseball stadium into a waiting golf cart. The UCF quarterback was about to finish his double duty, but the best part might’ve been his journey to the ‘Bounce House’.

As you can see, Plumlee was rushed from the baseball field to the football locker room, quickly getting dressed for the Spring football game. The entire switch only took seven minuted to complete, before taking the field after 20 minute of game time had passed.

Plumlee went 2-3 at the plate, with a two-RBI triple, while completing 10-17 passes for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 70-yard bomb.

“That’s got to be a world record, right? Nobody’s ever done it, so it’s a world record. Someone write it down,” John Plumlee jokingly said postgame. “Seven minutes has to be a good time.”