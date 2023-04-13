Videos by OutKick

Very few, if any, collegiate athletes have had a busier spring than John Rhys Plumlee and it comes to a head Friday night. The two-sport athlete will play — and start — on both the diamond and gridiron within a matter of hours minutes.

Plumlee, a senior, plays football and baseball for Central Florida. He is head football coach Guz Mahlzahn’s starting quarterback and head baseball coach Greg Lovelady’s starting right fielder.

The 22-year-old Mississippi-native also plays the piano and sings.

Basically, there isn’t anything that Plumlee can’t do, but that’s beside the point.

Plumlee’s journey to Orlando was unique, and included a three-year stop at Ole Miss. The Hattiesburg-native chose to stay home and play for the Rebels, and took over the starting quarterback role as a freshman after an injury to Matt Corral.

His 212 yards rushing against LSU was amongst the best performances on the ground in college football history. Plumlee can SCOOT.

Although Plumlee was replaced by Corral, the two split some time at quarterback before the former went on to play a year at slot receiver. All the while, no matter what position he was playing for Matt Luke and Lane Kiffin, Plumlee was also doing double duty with Mike Bianco’s baseball program.

He’d crack the starting lineup on occasion, but not often. His springs were busy as he balanced the baseball regular season and spring football practice.

Then, after three years in Oxford, Plumlee hit the transfer portal — in both sports — and eventually headed east to Florida. Now, in his second year with the Knights, Friday night is going to be crazy.

John Rhys Plumlee is pulling double duty.

UCF baseball is scheduled to host Memphis at 5 p.m. Plumlee will be in the outfield.

UCF football is scheduled to play its annual spring game (in some sweet uniforms) at 7:30 p.m. Plumlee, as soon as the ninth inning ends, will run over and play quarterback.

Plumlee is no stranger to staying busy, but Friday night will be especially wild!