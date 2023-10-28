UCF Homecoming Features Wild Scenes Of Students Rushing Reflective Pond For Rubber Duck Grab

Videos by OutKick

Every college has some type of tradition when it comes to homecoming, but UCF might have the wildest. When you have rubber ducks, a huge pond and a rave-like atmosphere, there’s bound to be a party.

This is what you get on the campus of Central Florida, as the schools pulls out all the tricks to celebrate homecoming week. Part of the festivities include students rushing into a pond to get the best spot, for a rubber duck.

Yes, this is a tradition, and it looks like one helluva party. The tradition was on display again Friday night, as students rushed into the reflective pond. Part of the intrigue is that the student body is not allowed to step into the pond, but only for this one day.

So, when you see the madness of students rushing for the best spot to catch a rubber ducky, it starts to make sense.

What a homecoming tradition 😅🐥 pic.twitter.com/VFQ0eg2TnK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

The event is called ‘Spirit Splash’, which UCF says is one of the most popular events on campus.

“Part of homecoming week, this wet and wild pep rally invited Knights to charge into the Reflecting Pond and catch collectible rubber ducks and commemorative T-shirts.”

Not only do UCF football players wait for the students to rush into the pond, they’re also part of the action. Once in-place, UCF student-athletes start throwing these limited rubber ducks into the pond, where students are knocking each other over to grab a duck.

Yea, I know it sounds a bit crazy, but the folks love it.

Led by quarterback John Rhys-Plumlee, the football team looked to be having a blast, chucking ducks before throwing passes on Saturday.

vibes were high at Spirit Splash today 😎 pic.twitter.com/x5STiMB84p — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) October 27, 2023

Hey, whatever gets the students excited, I’m down for it. UCF is known for the ‘bounce house’, but now I need to get one of those rubber ducks.