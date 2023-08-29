UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee Uses NIL For Great Cause, Donates Jersey Sale Proceeds To Orlando Children’s Hospital

Videos by OutKick

UCF starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is using his Name, Image, Likeness for a fantastic cause, as the 2023 begins.

The popular QB for Gus Malzahn’s offense has announced he’s donating all proceeds from jersey sales to Orlando’s Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children. As we’ve seen around college football, players are using their likeness for great causes, and Plumlee is the latest high-profile athlete to use his platform to help others.

For UCF fans, this is also a way to partner with John Rhys Plumlee to help local children in the Orlando area, while also supporting the Golden Knights quarterback. Fans can buy his jersey on the Fanatics website, starting at $139 apiece. Plumlee’s portion of the proceeds will go straight to the local hospital.

Donating 100% of my proceeds from my jersey sales to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children https://t.co/J8TmoaW7OE pic.twitter.com/VGqLIPLz10 — John Rhys Plumlee (@JohnRhysPlumlee) August 28, 2023

First off, the black UCF jerseys are one of the best in college football, especially under the lights of the ‘Bounce House’ in Orlando. Second, the Knights should actually be pretty good on offense again this year, after Plumlee led them to a 9-5 record last season.

After spending three years at Ole Miss, the Knights quarterback is set for another big year under Gus Malzahn, giving opposing defense problems with his dual-threat capabilities. Entering his second season as the starter for UCF, it will be his first as a starting quarterback in the Big 12.

One of the cooler stories of the 2023 baseball season centered around Plumlee playing baseball for the UCF Knights. Juggling both baseball and Spring football, Plumlee took part in one of the wilder moments of the college baseball season.

While playing outfield for UCF, he was also preparing for the upcoming season as the starting quarterback during Spring practice. Both worlds collided on April 14th, with UCF playing Memphis in baseball, and Gus Malzahn needing his quarterback for the Spring game.

This led to Plumlee pulling double-duty on a wild afternoon in Orlando. After racing out to a 10-3 lead in the 7th inning, John Rhys had to hustle over to the football stadium for the remainder of the spring football game. He had already went 2-3 at the plate, with a two-RBI triple, then he passed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 70-yard bomb.

It’s safe to say that Plumlee is one of the most polarizing players at UCF, on the diamond and football field. Now, he’ll get to use that popularity for a great cause, supporting the local children’s hospital.