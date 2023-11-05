UCF Celebrates First Big 12 Win By Trolling Cincinnati’s Most Notorious Culinary Export, Skyline Chili

Videos by OutKick

The UCF Knights and Cincinnati Bearcats squared off on Saturday with both schools vying for their first conference wins since joining the Big 12.

Unfortunately for Skyline Chili, it suffered some collateral damage.

The Bearcats scored a late touchdown to pull within two of the Knights. Everything hinged on a two-point conversion attempt by Cincinnati, which trailed at this point, 28-26.

The DEFENSE on display by @UCF_Football to hold off the Bearcats' 2-point conversion! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xcu1OnqHyk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

UCF also managed to secure the ensuing attempted onside kick and then ran out the clock for its first Big 12 win. That was a big one for the Knights, who have been phenomenal at blowing late leads this season and now have the weight of needing to win a conference game off their shoulders.

Yeah, it was against the also winless-in-Big-12-play Bearcats, but that didn’t stop UCF’s team from taking a victory lap, as well as an opportunity to goof on Cincinnati’s famed Skyline Chili.

Yup. That’s a Knights sword that just hacked a can of Skyline to shreds.

The Divisive Skyline Chili Caught A Glancing Blow From UCF

That’s a solid way of trolling the Bearcats, but I’ve got to be real for a second: I’ve never had Skyline Chili. Frankly, it scares me. I’ve heard some people say that it’s incredible while others seemed so disturbed by the experience they wouldn’t even be comfortable with a layover in Cincinnati.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big chili guy. Love it. It’s just that there’s just something about dumping chili on spaghetti and topping it with a pillowcase of shredded cheddar that just does not compute for me.

Maybe it’s great, but it feels like an the result of an AI program trying to come up with a recipe for human food. Like, it kind of makes sense and makes no sense at all simultaneously.

Still, I’m willing to give it a whirl for science before I pass judgment. There’s a Skyline Chili not too far from where I live that looks primed to open any day now. I will be there on day one ready to buy my taste buds a one way ticket to southwest Ohio, for better or worse.

Oddly enough, Skyline has a habit of working its way into Bearcats losses. Oklahoma players chugged cans of it (which sounds ill-advised) after their win earlier this season.

Anyway, enough about the chili. That’s a big win for the Knights who haven’t put a game in the win column since starting conference play. As for the Bearcats, that maiden Big 12 win is still on the way, but they put up a heck of a battle on Saturday.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle