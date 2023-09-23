Oklahoma Players Chug Skyline Chili After Win Over Cincinnati

Videos by OutKick

If there’s anything the folks of Cincinnati hold dear, it’s their Skyline Chili.

So when the Oklahoma Sooners took down the Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday, they celebrated in the most disrespectful way possible: by chugging cans of Skyline Chili.

With a final of 20-6 flashing on the scoreboard, Oklahoma’s Jonah La’ulu and Dasan McCullough did a little “cheers to 4-0.”

You either love Skyline Chili or you don’t get it. But if you’re not familiar with the Queen City staple, let me educate you: It is made with traditional chili powder and cumin but also cinnamon, allspice and cloves. They serve it over spaghetti and hot dogs with enough cheese to clog your arteries and those of everyone in your neighborhood.

Skyline Chili is basically just coney sauce, but don’t say that to anyone from Cincinnati.

Anyway, aside from the chili chug, Oklahoma put up an impressive performance Saturday.

“Love the fight, the courage, the toughness that they showed today,” Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables said about his defense. “They just kept playing. Regardless of what was going on on the field, they just continued to keep the right mindset. Playing and competing to a standard. Every single snap. Really proud of them.”

(Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was impressive, too. Gabriel went 26-of-38 for 322 yards and a touchdown, adding 23 rushing yards and another touchdown with his legs.

“He was fantastic,” Venables said. “There’s a lot of different ways to win. I loved how we complimented each other. Things aren’t always going to be easy. Our guys just focus on the next play. Having the mindset of what’s next.”

What’s next for Oklahoma is Iowa State on Sept. 30. Personally, I look forward to seeing La’ulu and McCullough chug cans of corn.