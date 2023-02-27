Videos by OutKick

UCF baseball walked into Clemson’s trap and took over Clemson’s trap. Tigers head coach Erik Bakich was not happy with how his team played, and also with how their opponents acted in victory.

The Knights, who rolled into South Carolina at 3-1, left with a series sweep. UCF beat Clemson 4-2 on Friday, 10-7 on Saturday and 13-6 on Sunday.

Of the many plays that helped to secure the third of three wins to close out the weekend, it was actually the quarterback who walked away with the craziest highlight. John Rhys Plumlee, who transferred from Ole Miss and started every game under/behind center for Gus Malzahn last season, is a two-sport star.

He made a ridiculous catch in right field to take a run off of the board in the series finale.

John Rhys Plumlee is a piano player, who also plays QB, who also robs home runs‼️😱pic.twitter.com/fhItEe7yae — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) February 26, 2023

After taking down the Tigers on their home field, the Knights did not go quietly. They played loud all weekend and made themselves heard at every opportunity.

And once the sweep was official, UCF talked its talk. So much so that Bakich took offense.

The second-year head coach said in his press conference after losing on Sunday that the way the sweep was celebrated left them with a bad taste. He said that the Knights were “mouthy.”

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich after his team just got swept by @UCF_Baseball:



"It sucks right now and it leaves a very bitter taste in our mouth, especially with a team that's very mouthy in the way they celebrate on our own field."



Full video: https://t.co/cE8eFpV345 pic.twitter.com/9x4rPyymCu — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) February 27, 2023

If Bakich didn’t want UCF to talk their talk on his field, then maybe his team should not have allowed them any reason to do so. Perhaps Clemson shouldn’t have gotten swept at home by a combined score of 27-15. Just a thought.

The Knights did not care what Bakich had to think. They celebrated the win in savage fashion.

Somehow, some way, UCF players snuck into ‘Death Valley’ and proceeded to run down ‘The Hill,’ like the Tigers’ football program does before every home game. It’s one of the most famous traditions in college football that the Knights made their own after the sweep.

UCF returned back to Orlando on Sunday night at 6-1. Considering how they waxed Clemson all weekend, the team has to be feeling pretty good about its chances to make some noise this season!