Former Ole Miss QB Lands New Starting Job

Former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has won the job at UCF.
The Knights announced Sunday afternoon that the dual-threat passer had secured the QB1 role for Gus Malzahn’s team.
Prior to leaving Oxford, Plumlee threw for 981 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for a staggering 1,189 yards and 12 touchdowns.
His most memorable game by far came against top-ranked LSU in 2019. He rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns and also threw for 123 yards and an interception. It was the game that put John Rhys Plumlee on the map for casual college football fans.
Eventually, the Rebels switched him to a wide receiver role and he bounced for Orlando to play for UCF.
Now, he’s back under center as the starting quarterback of the UCF Knights. It’s been a bit of a chaotic journey, but he’s, once again, a major quarterback in college football.
Will Plumlee be able to recapture the magic he had at times in 2019? Time will tell, but Gus Malzahn absolutely has a great athlete under center!