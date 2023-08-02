Uber CEO Is Shocked By Cost Of Uber Ride

Videos by OutKick

The CEO of Uber couldn’t believe how expensive a car ride was… in an Uber.

Upon arriving for his interview with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Wired editor-at-large Steven Levy asked the ridesharing CEO what he thought his Uber ride cost him. He informed him it was a 2.95 mile ride in New York City.

Dara responded with “twenty bucks.”

He was very off.

“$51.69,” Levy told him to which the Uber CEO couldn’t hide how bad the optics are. “Oh my God, wow,” before then being informed it was actually $20 more just a few minutes earlier.

Rather than take the blame, Dara weaseled out by saying that it was due to “surge pricing.” However, Levy wasn’t going to let him get away with that cop out answer. “A surge makes no sense. It’s 10am on a Wednesday, and it’s not like the President is in town,” Levy tried explaining.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

UBER CEO WAS WAY OFF ON PRICE ESTIMATE

Realizing once again that he was full of it, Dara then blamed the high costs on everyone’s current favorite blame game – inflation. Umm, I’m sorry sir but no. You are not allowed to blame Uber costs and your deliberate algorithm-induced surge pricing on fricken inflation, of all things.

I find it pathetically ironic that the Uber CEO was not even in the same ballpark of what his own service is. You’d think he would take Uber once in a while, no? Considering it’s his own company. Guess that’s too much to ask.

The bottom line is that in cities all across America Ubers are ridiculously expensive. I was able to pay for round trip airfare from Texas to NYC and it was cheaper than my one way Uber to a hotel in Manhattan from JFK Airport.

Read that sentence again.

When you add the fact that Forbes released a study analyzing the rise in Uber charges across the country, they concluded that the ridesharing service charged four times the rate of inflation totaling over 80%. Meanwhile, Uber just posted its first profitable quarter since its launch in 2009.

Between the high Uber prices and the nonstop safety issues, one can understand why people are leaving northern cities in droves – it’s just not worth it.

And if you think Uber prices are high now, wait until New York City Democrats want to begin taxing you for using them. Is Dara going to blame that on inflation too?