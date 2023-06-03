New York Times Says Inflation Isn’t To Blame For Rising Grocery Prices

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times is once again committed to its role as protector of President Joe Biden.

The Times published an opinion article by Stacy Mitchell, who spent most of it looking around to find out who could possibly be responsible for grocery price increases.

Other than Biden and his irresponsible spending and money printing, of course.

And unsurprisingly, Mitchell found someone else to blame.

The grocery stores themselves!

“To understand why grocery prices are way up, we need to look past the headlines about inflation and reconsider long-held ideas about the benefits of corporate bigness,” Mitchell writes.

The thesis is that big retailers are driving costs up at small retailers, because they have so much market share among suppliers.

Except turns out, even those big retailers are raising prices too!

“As a system dominated by a few retailers lifts prices across the board — even at Walmart — consumers head to those retailers because of their ability to wrest relatively lower prices or simply because they’re the only options left,” Mitchell claims.

So yeah, turns out prices are up everywhere! What could possibly be causing this The Times wonders?

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign’s ‘Build Back Better’ clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

New York Times Refuses To Blame Democrats For Problems They Created

Biden’s endless money printing has had a direct relationship on inflation.

Inflation that’s impacted prices of cars, groceries, energy bills, you name it. But for the New York Times, that’s an unacceptable explanation because it blames Democrats.

Instead, they go searching for desperate justifications to avoid criticizing their political allies.

Massive corporations do often wield significant advantages over smaller competitors. Big box retail stores have proliferated over the years for their ability to extract higher revenues from scale.

But there’s no other rational explanation for the rise of grocery prices throughout the industry other than inflation.

And there’s no other reality other than one in which inflation has been exacerbated by Biden and the Democratic-controlled congress.

The New York Times knows that too.

They just don’t care.