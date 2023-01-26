U.S. Soccer Will Honor Journalist Grant Wahl At All Future Matches

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly passed away during the 2022 World Cup last fall.

READ: JOURNALIST DENIED ENTRY INTO WORLD CUP FOR RAINBOW SHIRT DIES SUDDENLY DURING MATCH

While initially speculation ran rampant about his cause of death, his wife revealed the actual explanation soon after his body was returned home.

READ: GRANT WAHL’S WIFE PENS NOTE SHARING THE SOCCER JOURNALIST’S CAUSE OF DEATH

There were many outpourings of support that followed, as Wahl was seen as one of the foremost voices for soccer in America.

Now, U.S. Soccer has announced how they’ll honor him at upcoming matches until the 2026 World Cup.

They announced Wednesday that they’ll leave an open seat in the press box with a “Wahl” jersey on it at all home games.

To honor Grant at our first match since the World Cup, we will have a "WAHL" jersey on an open seat in the press box, along with a framed photo and flowers.



A seat will always be left open for Grant at all home @USMNT and @USWNT matches from now until the 2026 World Cup. https://t.co/gDD3W3PzvL — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) January 25, 2023

Similar tributes had been displayed during the World Cup itself.

AL KHOR, QATAR – DECEMBER 10: Flowers are placed in memory of Grant Wahl, an American sports journalist who passed away whilst reporting on the Argentina and Netherlands match, prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fitting Way to Honor Wahl’s Memory

This is a great tribute by U.S. Soccer to pay tribute to one of the country’s most prominent promoters of the sport.

Wahl’s passion and talent almost certainly helped bring in more fans and create interest in the beautiful game.

While there’s obviously no way to replace his impact, the organization can at least acknowledge his contributions.

After the announcement, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first game after the World Cup did not go particularly well.

In a friendly against Serbia, their young roster wasn’t able to generate much offense, falling 2-1.

The next USMNT home game featuring their tribute to Wahl is on Jan. 28 against Colombia.