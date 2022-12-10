Journalist Denied Entry Into World Cup For Rainbow Shirt Dies Suddenly During Match

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly during the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup match on Friday in Doha, Qatar, according to multiple reports.

The news was confirmed by NPR, who said that he died while covering the quarterfinal match.

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come. — Russell Lewis (@rdlewis) December 10, 2022

U.S. Soccer also issued a statement on his passing, expressing their condolences to his family. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, responded to the statement and thanked everyone for their support.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Wahl made headlines earlier in the tournament when trying to enter a World Cup stadium wearing a rainbow t-shirt.

According to his Twitter, security guards refused to let him in to the USA-Wales match without changing shirts.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

He later said he was detained for half an hour but eventually allowed into the media center.

Grant Wahl covering USMNT and the Men’s National Team of Ecuador playing in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT in 2014. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wahl has also been a repeated, vocal critic of Qatar’s handling of the World Cup.

He recently posted an article excoriating World Cup organizers for not caring about migrant worker deaths.

NEW: World Cup Daily, Day 25. They just don't care. Qatari World Cup organizers don't even hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.https://t.co/WEKoMdSm3J — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 8, 2022

His brother posted a video on Instagram saying that his brother was “healthy” and implied foul play. That post has since been deleted. No evidence has emerged as of late Friday evening that there was anything suspicious about Wahl’s death.

His brother also posted a string of tweets.

My husband and I have been on the phone with the state department, and Grant's wife has been in contact with people in the Biden administration. We have faith in our country. We're asking for help to ensure Americans are with his body. We do NOT hate Islam or — Stourley Kracklite (@ziplamak) December 10, 2022

I spoke with Grant just the other day for his birthday. He thought he'd caught bronchitis. I no longer believe that's what it was. Grant told me he'd received death threats. His phone better be among his things at Hamad hospital — Stourley Kracklite (@ziplamak) December 10, 2022

Wahl Had Health Problems at World Cup

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Wahl described not feeling well and seeking medical attention in Qatar.

I took some time off myself. We had two days here without games after 17 straight days of games. My body, I think told me, even after the US went out ‘dude, you are not sleeping enough.’ And, it rebelled on me. I’ve had a case of bronchitis this week. I’ve been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I’m feeling better today. I basically cancelled everything on this Thursday that I had and napped. And I’m doing slightly better. Though, you can probably tell in my voice that I’m not at 100%. Hopefully, I will not cough during this podcast. I’m coughing a lot. Everyone is coughing here. This is by no means limited to me. So many journalists have gotten a crazy cough that sounds like a death rattle sometimes. Grant Wahl on his podcast, Fútbol with Grant Wahl

His last tweet was about the insane Argentina-Netherlands match earlier in the day.

Just an incredible designed set-piece goal by the Netherlands. — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 9, 2022

Wahl was 48 years old.