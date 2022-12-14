Grant Wahl’s Wife Pens Note Sharing The Soccer Journalist’s Cause Of Death

Grant Wahl’s body was returned home to the United States on Monday and quickly underwent an autopsy by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, shared a note sharing the results and explaining the soccer journalist’s cause of death.

Wahl collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match on December 9 and was later pronounced dead.

According to Dr. Gounder, her husband passed away as a result of a burst blood vessel and no amount of CPR would have saved his life.

Dr. Gounder published the story on Wahl’s popular Substack ‘Futbol with Grant Wahl:’

“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” Dr. Gounder wrote. “The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”

The results of Wahl’s autopsy align with U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who stated on Monday that there is “no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point.”

Flowers are placed in memory of Grant Wahl in Qatar at the World Cup. (Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

During a recent episode of his ‘Futbol with Grant Wahl’ podcast, Wahl shared that he had recently come down with bronchitis while in Qatar. He also noted that he wasn’t the only journalist that had come down with a serious cough.

Wahl’s wife shared this heartfelt sentiment while reflecting on his passing:

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan. We will forever cherish the gift of his life; to share his company was our greatest love and source of joy.”

Wahl was 49-years-old.