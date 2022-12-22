U.S. Marines Considering Banning ‘Sir’ or ‘Ma’am’ to Avoid ‘Misgendering’

Well the woke takeover has officially reached the U.S. Marines.

According to the New York Post, the Marines may soon ban new recruits from addressing superiors as “sir” or “ma’am.”

Why you ask? To avoid “misgendering” or offending officers.

The Marines commissioned a report from the University of Pittsburgh in 2020, and boy did Pittsburgh deliver a doozy.

In the 738-page study, they said referring to superiors in a traditional manner was stopping gender integration among the Marines.

“Employing gender-neutral identifiers eliminates the possibility of misgendering drill instructors, which can unintentionally offend or cause discord,” the study claimed.

It didn’t stop there, making the claim that “gender-neutral identifiers” would teach respect.

“By teaching recruits to use gender-neutral identifiers for their drill instructors, Services underscore the importance of respecting authoritative figures regardless of gender.”

United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruits from Lima Company, the first gender integrated training class in San Diego, wear face masks as they sing The Marines’ Hymn. Lima Company is the first gender integrated company with a female platoon training alongside male platoons at the west coast Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD). (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Marines Focused on the Important Issues

The report also said that using “sir” or “ma’am” forces recruits to “visually search” for gender first.

“Gendered identifiers prime recruits to think about or visually search for a drill instructor’s gender first, before their rank or role,” it claimed.

But by removing that distinction, recruits could instead refer to “ranks or roles,” and last names.

You can tell that the Marines are really focused on the important issues facing the modern military.

Planning for potential external threats or increasing recruiting is taking a back seat to ensuring that they’re not using gendered language.

It’s yet another example of how the woke takeover has permeated nearly every aspect of modern life. This kind of absurdity is what’s contributed to an environment where inaccurately calling others “white supremacists” makes you the victim.

While there has apparently been some level of pushback to this suggestion, the fact that it’s being considered is absurd.

“Sir” and “ma’am” are part of the Marine experience, and part of general politeness in many parts of the country.

Focusing on a woke agenda instead of fighting readiness is par for the course for modern institutions. But it’s still remarkable to see it permeate even the U.S. Marine Corps.