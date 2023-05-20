Tyson Fury Walks Back Claim He Could Beat Jon Jones

Videos by OutKick

Tyson Fury no longer seems confident he could smoke Jon Jones in any setting.

The best boxer on the planet was fired up after Joe Rogan made it clear he thinks the UFC star would absolutely rock Tyson Fury in any setting other than a boxing ring.

Fury released a video torching Rogan and claimed he’d “be walking out” of any room he was in with Jon Jones if a fight happened.

Tyson Fury goes OFF on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/4oDXnwr7aV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2023

Jon Jones, being the savvy fighter he is, immediately offered to get in the octagon with Fury.

“I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage,” the UFC star tweeted in reaction to Fury’s rant.

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2023

“I’m not a cage fighter, mate. I’m a boxer. The best boxer actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don’t have to call anybody else. No Dana. Nobody. You call me because it’s a boxing fight and I’m the boss in this game. You’re a great fighter Jon, but you’re definitely no boxer. That’s for sure,” Fury said in reaction to Jones’ challenge.

No matter how you slice it, Fury definitely came off as a hell of a lot less confident after walking back his claim that he’d take Jones down in any setting.

Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones’ challenge:

“I’m not a cage fighter, mate. I’m a boxer. So if you want to come into a boxing ring to fight me, be my guest.” pic.twitter.com/aDPLhbwvz0 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 19, 2023

The backtracking wasn’t lost on Jon Jones, who tweeted Fury “switched” his “beat up faster than Travis Barker.”

Yesterday, Tyson says, “no man born from a mother can beat me”, today he says “Jon can never beat me in a boxing ring”. Yeah I’m glad we got that clarified. You just switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker, impressive. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2023

Could Tyson Fury beat Jon Jones?

Tyson Fury is the best boxer on the planet with knockout power that changes lives. That’s just a fact. Go watch his fights against Deontay Wilder.

Wilder was supposed to be the baddest man on the planet, and outside of their draw – a terrible decision – Fury hammered him.

You don’t want to find yourself in a boxing ring against Tyson Fury if you value your safety. However, MMA is a totally different beast.

Tyson Fury walks back claims about beating Jon Jones. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Once you’re allowed to take someone to the ground, the dynamics immediately change. If you can’t grapple, you’re going to get lit up like a Christmas tree by anyone who knows what they’re doing.

Yes, Tyson Fury would knock out Jon Jones almost immediately in a boxing match. That’s not up for debate. However, an MMA fight would be a different story. The moment Fury hit the ground, it would be over.

Would Jon Jones annihilate Tyson Fury in a fight? (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Fury did the right thing by walking back his rant. You can be the best boxer on the planet and still not be good enough to beat an MMA legend. These are just the facts.