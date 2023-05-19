Tyson Fury Unleashes On Joe Rogan After Podcast Host Picks Jon ‘Bones’ Jones In A Fight

Videos by OutKick
Joe Rogan made one of his listeners furious after making a case for UFC’s Jon Jones as the undisputed top fighter on earth.
That listener was heavyweight boxing champs Tyson Fury, who went on a rant dissing Joe Rogan for picking ‘Bones’ Jones over him in a fight.
‘Watch Ye’ Words, Joe Rogan!’ Says Tyson Fury
Rogan didn’t just give Jones the edge; he said “no one” on earth would pick the Gypsy King over the MMA fighter, primarily citing his takedown game as a massive advantage over the 6-foot-9 boxer.
(Was he all that wrong…?)
Here’s what Rogan said:
“There’s no one who thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones. No one thinks that. Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury were locked into a room, I’m pushing all my chips on black.
“Fury is an amazing boxer, but he has no f—king chance in hell of making it out of the room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man. The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’ll be so stunned.”
Known as a premier smack-talker, Fury hopped on social media to declare himself “the baddest man on the planet,”; sell himself up for a 10-fight contract, as well as calling Rogan a collection of colorful names like “p***y” and “f***ing midget.”
Fury responded:
“I’m the baddest man on the planet! I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social media and didn’t reply to that little pu**y, little f**king midget, bald-headed midget.
“I heard him say that Jon Jones could f—k me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f—k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f—king problem.”
Even at 34, Fury’s no dude you’d want to mess with.
After humbling Deontay Wilder in a three-fight series and essentially scaring Anthony Joshua from ever stepping into a ring with him, Fury’s arguably the baddest man in most fights.
Maybe not in the Octagon, but certainly in the boxing ring.

