Tyrrell Hatton Crowns Himself The King Of Cursing, Closes Ryder Cup Press Conference By Jokingly Telling Reporter To ‘Fu-k Off’

Videos by OutKick

Tyrrell Hatton is one of those people in life who is just naturally funny. He’s someone who very much wears his emotions on his sleeve, and as it comes with the territory, he isn’t one to shy away from letting the expletives fly. He’s also flipped off a pond in the middle of a PGA Tour event, so he has that going for him as well.

Hatton certainly isn’t the only professional golfer to get caught shouting curse words on the course. A guy by the name of Tiger Woods loves the f-word as much as the next guy. Nevertheless, cursing was a topic of conversation during his Ryder Cup press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Rome and the Englishman made it clear he’s the best sweater on the European team.

READ: TYRRELL HATTON NEARLY MAKES HOLE-IN-ONE AT BMW CHAMPIONSHIP, NEARLY CHUCKS THE FLAGSTICK OFF THE GREEN IN FRUSTRATION

Hatton was specifically asked who would win in a swear-off between his fellow hot-headed European Jon Rahm, which led to an all-time exchange that included a reporter being told to “f-ck off.”

“I don’t understand why Jon doesn’t swear in Spanish; why does he swear in English?” Hatton asked the reporter, according to Golf Digest. “I don’t get it. He would probably get away with it if he just swore in Spanish. Maybe the English language has a bit more punch to it with certain words. I think I would probably win in a swear-off. I’ve got everyone covered when it comes to that [laughter].”

“An extensive repertoire,” the reporter said.

“Yeah. Just any time of day, anywhere,” Hatton explained. “Any circumstance?”

“Doesn’t matter what we’re doing. I’m swearing…f-ck off,” Hatton said before the room burst into laughter.

Tyrrell Hatton, the cheeky lad, on his cussing: pic.twitter.com/mDErSKlBM5 — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) September 27, 2023

Hatton’s “cheers guys, have a wonderful day” as he got up from the table was the cherry on top.

The 31-year-old is making his third Ryder Cup appearance this week and is looking to improve on his 2-4-1 career record in the biennial event.