Tyrrell Hatton Nearly Makes Hole-In-One At BMW Championship, Nearly Chucks The Flagstick Off The Green In Frustration

Videos by OutKick

Tyrrell Hatton is one of the great characters of professional golf. While he’s a soft-spoken guy, he has an incredibly short fuse and isn’t afraid to show some frustration. We’re talking about someone who has flipped off a pond during a tournament, flipped off a hole at the Masters, and smashed a tee marker with his driver.

Hatton acting like he was going to chuck a flagstick into the trees at the BMW Championship on Friday is honestly one of the calmest things the Englishman has ever done on a golf course.

To set the scene, Hatton is competing in this week’s rather-loaded BMW Championship at Wentworth. He took direct aim on the Par 3 10th hole during Friday’s second round and had his ball actually hit the hole, but did not drop.

As he made his way onto the green, Hatton grabbed the flagstick causing everyone to hold their breath for a split second thinking that he was about to toss the flagstick Happy Gilmore style.

Tyrell Hatton Near Hole In One

Upon further review, the flag may not have had much to do with Hatton’s ball not falling into the cup. While the ball wasn’t moving too quickly to not drop, it didn’t hit the flag square on. But if it had, the flag actually may have helped it stay in the hole.

READ: TYRRELL HATTON MELTS DOWN AFTER TERRIBLE SHOT AT BMW CHAMPIONSHIP, SLAMS CLUB IN FRUSTRATION

While I’ve personally never had a shot of mine virtually lip out for a hole-in-one, I did witness one of my buddies fly their tee shot directly into the hole on a Par 3 this past weekend only for it to jump right out.

All in all, it wasn’t too bad a hole for Hatton. He managed to make his birdie putt en route to a three-under 69 on Friday.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris