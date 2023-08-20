Tyrrell Hatton Melts Down After Terrible Shot At BMW Championship, Might Have Cost Himself Shot At Tour Championship

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour season is winding down. Last week’s FedEx St. Jude’s Championship represented the first of three playoff events. This week, the BMW Championship is the second event and penultimate tournament of the season. Only the Top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the BMW and only the Top 30 make it to next week. Tyrrell Hatton is right on the bubble.

Hatton entered the BMW Championship in 26th place. So, he was in great position to make the Tour Championship.

Hatton played perfectly even through three rounds. He shot an even-par 70 in round one, followed by a two-under 68 on Friday and then a two-over 72 on Saturday. Entering Sunday, he needed a good round to guarantee himself a spot next week.

Tyrrell Hatton of England reacts after missing a putt during the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 17, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

And, he started great. Hatton shot a three-under 32 in his first nine holes of the day. But the back-nine really took its toll. Hatton made back-to-back bogeys on 10 and 11. He bounced back with a birdie at 12. But a horrendous double-bogey seven at No. 15.

Hatton managed to again bounce-back with a birdie. But he made bogey at 17 and felt like his chances for reaching the Tour Championship were slipping away.

Then, he drove his tee shot on the final hole into a fairway bunker. And getting out of that bunker would prove to be a massive challenge.

I’d pay $100 to have Hatton mic’ed up for each of the remaining shots pic.twitter.com/hW7kxAl6xl — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) August 20, 2023

Not great. But he managed to hit a good third shot and gave himself a chance to make par. However, he missed the putt. And based on his reaction following that miss, he definitely thought he was out of the Top 30.

What he didn’t know though, is that he’s not out of it yet. In fact, he’s still sitting at 29th overall.

The bubble pressure is real.



Tyrrell Hatton is currently projected No. 29 in #FedExCup standings. pic.twitter.com/JDp5BhJova — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

It’s going to be a sweat for both Hatton and Jordan Spieth, who are done for the day. Neither controls his fate any longer, but both are still alive.

Stay tuned.