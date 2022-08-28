Tyrod Taylor Injured After Taking Monster Hit

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor got absolutely obliterated Sunday against the Jets.

Late in the first quarter of the preseason game, the veteran QB took a monster hit from Michael Clemons as he scrambled around.

Hoping Tyrod Taylor is okay after taking a big hit on this play.



He went to the medical tent.pic.twitter.com/cYZbQ4NsTy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Following the hit from by on Taylor, the New York Giants backup passer had to be carted away following a medical examination in the tent.

It’s believed at this time Taylor suffered a back injury, but the severity isn’t known.

Tyrod Taylor just emerged from the blue medical tent on the sideline and took the cart into the locker room. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 28, 2022

The screenshot below perfectly captures just how hard Taylor was hit from Clemons. He got completely taken off his feet, and in the video, it’s clear he didn’t have virtually any time at all to brace for impact.

Clemons dropped the hammer and that was the end of Taylor’s day.

Tyrod Taylor takes a monster hit from Michael Clemons during a preseason game against the New York Jets. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1563945500088455169)

Taylor had taken some QB1 reps for the Giants in practice, and it looked like he might be the next man up if Daniel Jones bombed early in the season.

Now, it’s unclear whether or not he’s suffered an injury that will force him to miss any time.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor suffers injury during preseason game against the Jets. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Check back to OutKick for the latest details on Tyrod Taylor’s condition as we have them.