Tyrod Taylor Injured After Taking Monster Hit

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor got absolutely obliterated Sunday against the Jets.
Late in the first quarter of the preseason game, the veteran QB took a monster hit from Michael Clemons as he scrambled around.
Following the hit from by on Taylor, the New York Giants backup passer had to be carted away following a medical examination in the tent.
It’s believed at this time Taylor suffered a back injury, but the severity isn’t known.
The screenshot below perfectly captures just how hard Taylor was hit from Clemons. He got completely taken off his feet, and in the video, it’s clear he didn’t have virtually any time at all to brace for impact.
Clemons dropped the hammer and that was the end of Taylor’s day.
Taylor had taken some QB1 reps for the Giants in practice, and it looked like he might be the next man up if Daniel Jones bombed early in the season.
Now, it’s unclear whether or not he’s suffered an injury that will force him to miss any time.
Check back to OutKick for the latest details on Tyrod Taylor’s condition as we have them.