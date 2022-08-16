Giants Backup QB Tyrod Taylor Expected To Take First-Team Reps; HC Brian Daboll Says Daniel Jones’ Job Is Safe

What a strange time in New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ career to start splitting first-team reps.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced this week that veteran quarterback and current backup QB Tyrod Taylor would take on first-team reps alongside projected starter Daniel Jones.

Naturally, this decision made the Empire State media question Jones’ grasp on the starting job, weeks away from the NFL season.

Daboll tried to swat the QB controversy in speaking with the media on Tuesday; however, the doubts on Jones could not help but sound valid with the team’s new first-team system at QB.

The coach spoke on Jones’ offseason progress and Taylor’s expanded role as No. 2 in the depth chart.

“I have full confidence in Daniel. And I have full confidence in Tyrod in what his role is. Each day we sit there and evaluate the guys, but will he get a few reps here or there? He might,” Daboll shared, as relayed by ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan.

Daboll then addressed the reports of Daniel Jones’ waned confidence and possible regression.

“Absolutely not,” Daboll said. “I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago. Usually, he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in, because that is what the backup job’s role is. You have to go in in a split second and prepare as if you’re the starter.

“Fourth play of the game something happens, you’re in, and you have to be ready to go. I don’t think we’ll necessarily tell those guys when it will happen.”

Daboll and Big Blue offensive coordinator Mike Kafka look to revive the Giants’ offense in a make-or-break year for Jones. The Giants opted not to pick up the QB’s fifth-year contract option this offseason.

Jones was selected sixth overall by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The product of David Cutcliffe’s Duke program once gave the franchise hope that a successor was ready to take on Eli Manning’s starting job, who called it quits after 16 seasons, and two Super Bowl wins for the G-Men.

With a new regime spearheading the Giants’ coaching staff and front office in 2022, the Dave Gettleman-picked QB will have to prove his salt in his first year under Daboll’s system.

Struggling with fumbles, decision-making and injuries, Jones has yet to stand out as a first-round QB, entering his fourth year in the NFL.