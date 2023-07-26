Video Released of Tyreek Hill’s ‘Assault’ of Marina Employee; NFL Investigating Scene

Videos by OutKick

UPDATE: Via Andy Slater, a video was released of Tyreek Hill’s incident from June 18.

WATCH:

SLATER SCOOP: Video of Tyreek Hill’s incident at a Miami marina. pic.twitter.com/eaoS8XqSaB — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2023

It looks like the saga involving Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and an unfortunate South Florida employee isn’t over.

On Monday, news broke that Hill settled with a Haulover Marina employee he allegedly assaulted on Father’s Day.

NFL Investigating Tyreek Hill’s Incident

Hill reportedly hit a man on the back of the head after the charter company employee refused to give him entrance to a boat without clearance.

Hill and coach Mike McDaniel spoke on the matter Wednesday during Dolphins training camp.

The wideout regretted the situation and noted that he’s cooperating with the NFL in its investigation.

“I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that,” Hill shared.

“The issue has been resolved. I’m currently cooperating with the NFL on what happened that day.”

According to USA Today, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has ended its investigation. The Office took on the case following the Miami-Dade Police Department’s decision not to pursue criminal charges against Hill.

Mike McDaniel said his piece on the matter.

“In situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we’re talking about,” McDaniel said. “You know, and I think it’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected.”

McDaniel added, “The league is still looking into it, and we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. Outside of that, I’m looking forward to practicing as information comes our way.”

Hill also noted Wednesday that he hopes to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton as a Miami Dolphin.

Previously, the 29-year-old admitted that he’ll happily retire once his contract with Miami finishes after the 2025 season.

In 2022, Tyreek Hill received his seventh-straight Pro Bowl selection. He recorded 1,710 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.