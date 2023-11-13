Tyreek Hill Warns OBJ That He’ll Likely Get Fined For Flashing The Peace Sign On His TD Catch

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham, Jr. borrowed a touchdown celebration from Tyreek Hill that could hurt him financially.

During the third quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver caught a 40-yard touchdown. Not a bad result for your first catch of the game.

Because no defender got close to him during the reception, Beckham, Jr. flashed the peace sign on his way to the house. It was an ode to Hill, the Miami Dolphins receiver who frequently used this celebration as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the catch and celly by OBJ.

Beckham Jr. didn’t do anything super unsportsmanlike here. But because the NFL obsesses over fining players for stupid things, Hill warned OBJ that he’ll likely get penalized for the gesture.

Yeah they fining people for that buddy 😑 https://t.co/N9KzQWPKok — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 12, 2023

He would know a thing or two about that.

The NFL Frequently Fines Tyreek Hill For The Peace Sign Celebration

“The Cheetah” first got fined for throwing up the deuces in a thrilling 2018 matchup between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first fine of his career, and the NFL gave him a hefty $10,026 bill.

Tyreek Hill’s (10) celebration is iconic, but it has cost the receiver over $50,000 in his career. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The wide receiver didn’t learn his lesson. Less than two months later, Hill got fined the same amount for doing the exact thing against the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned another fine ($10,527) for the same thing on Oct. 25, 2019, and again in the epic Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2022 ($10,300).

You would think that after four punishments for the same offense, Hill would find another touchdown celebration. But some people just don’t get it.

Earlier this year, he caught a 69-yard touchdown against the New York Giants, and again flashed the deuces.

He also got a taunting penalty for handing the ball to his mom in the stands, which made no sense.

So Hill knows full-well that the NFL doesn’t play around with this celebration. As such, Beckham Jr. can expect to lose roughly $10k of his game check.

Maybe Beckham, Jr. will learn his lesson faster than Hill did.