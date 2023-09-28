Tyreek Hill Clarifies Porn Comments

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill is now claiming he does NOT want to do porn once he’s done playing in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins receiver has been all over the internet since he said on a stream with Mike Evans that his post-NFL plan is to get into adult entertainment.

“When I retire, bro, I really want to be a porn star though, bro. Dead serious. You think I got that,” Hill said on the stream.

He even quickly had two offers on the table from porn legends Kendra Lust and Brandi Love to help him get in the business.

However, it turns out he doesn’t actually plan on getting into adult entertainment after all. The electric receiver has now walked back the comments claiming it was all just a joke.

“A lot of my teammates are hating on me right now. I was joking, I was definitely joking. That’s something I just don’t want to do,” Hill told the media Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Tyreek Hill says he was joking about doing porn after retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Well, that was fun while it lasted. How long do we think it took for people in Miami’s PR department to sit down and tell Tyreek Hill to walk back his comments? An hour? Eight hours? We know that conversation almost certainly happened.

Despite Kendra Lust offering to help him make millions and Brandi Love offering to shoot a scene with him – for a price, of course – it appears Tyreek Hill is content just playing football and enjoying his millions.

I guess that’s what happens when your teammates start roasting you.

Overall, it’s probably a solid choice. Every adult entertainer we spoke to said the money simply doesn’t compare to the NFL and Hill’s current $120 million contract. Stick to what gets you paid, Hill, and that’s catching touchdowns on Sundays.