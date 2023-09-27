Brandi Love Shares Straightforward Advice For Tyreek Hill Amid Porn Dreams: EXCLUSIVE

Videos by OutKick

Brandi Love thinks Tyreek Hill should focus on playing football and less on trying to do porn.

The Miami Dolphins star made waves when he claimed he wanted to do porn once he was done playing football. It didn’t take long for multiple people to weigh in, including OutKick fan favorite and porn legend Kendra Lust.

Kendra, an old friend, was more than willing to help Hill get his start in the adult entertainment industry.

Brandi Love doesn’t think Tyreek Hill’s plan is bulletproof.

However, Brandi Love thinks Hill shouldn’t spend much time worrying about filming sex scenes. Why? He will always be able to make more money catching passes on Sunday.

“I think the Cheetah might find he makes a lot less doing porn than he does playing football, but it’s always better to bust a nut than a knee,” Love told me exclusively during a Wednesday conversation. How long would it take him to match his current $120 million contract? A very long time.

“It would take him at least 120 years to make what he currently does in a season,” Love, who is also an OutKick favorite, explained. Her estimate is on-par with what OnlyFans star Allie Rae and Lust both suggested.

Tyreek Hill claimed he wants to do porn once retiring. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Is a Love/Hill collaboration coming?

While Brandi Love doesn’t particularly think it’s a good idea for Hill to jump into porn, she is willing to help.

“Now, if he just wants to experience what it’s like, I’ll shoot a scene with him. I am a bleeding heart capitalist after all,” the star of “This Ain’t Game of Thrones XXX” told OutKick.

Brandi Love reacts to Tyreek Hill wanting to do porn. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

However, Tyreek Hill is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he’ll start making big money on day one, according to Love.

If he wants to shoot with established superstars like herself, she suggests he’ll be the one writing the check.

“When I wanted the Ferrari experience at The Concours Club in Miami, I paid. If I wanted the NFL experience taught and curated by an NFL player, I’d pay. In the world of sex, I’m the pro, he’s the amateur. He pays,” the adult film actress stated in a matter of fact fashion.

How much would Hill have to pay? Love said it would…..ummm….depend on something I can’t repeat and likely keep my job, but it would be several thousand dollars.

Brandi Love says Tyreek Hill would have to pay her to do a scene. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Will Tyreek Hill pick up the phone and give her a ring? The man now has options….even if it won’t come cheap.