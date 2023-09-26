Tyreek Hill Says He Wants To Do Porn, Kendra Lust Is Ready To Help: EXCLUSIVE

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill’s post-NFL plan might include a lot of sex and cardio.

Hill is busy helping the Miami Dolphins torch opposing defenses, and is fresh off putting up 70 on the Broncos.

The man has a lot of football left in him as long as he stays healthy, but what about once he hangs up his cleats? It’s never too soon to start looking towards the future.

Hill already has, and he claimed his post-playing plan is to do pornography.

Tyreek Hill wants to do porn once he retires. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“When I retire, bro, I really want to be a porn star though, bro. Dead serious. You think I got that,” Hill stated during a livestream with Mike Evans.

Evans was literally too stunned to respond. Hill made literally no indication he was joking at all, but watch below to decide for yourself.

Is Tyreek Hill serious? 😂



Tyreek: "When I retire bro, I really wanna be a pornstar… very serious. You think I got that?”https://t.co/JCQ5NNJJHl



Mike Evans speechless, eventually says: "Naw, I mean whatever you want bro…"



This Miami Dolphins season is pretty crazy 😄… pic.twitter.com/DxDdB5LIhk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

Porn legend Kendra Lust reacts to Tyreek Hill’s pornography ambitions.

Naturally, as a Big J journalist, I had to start hitting up my extensive porn contacts to get an idea just how much Tyreek Hill could earn shooting sex scenes.

Spoiler: a lot……with a bit of a catch.

My old friend Kendra Lust (don’t make a big deal about it) was quickly messaged, and her response is sure to send shockwaves through the internet. Not only does she think he will make big cash, but she’s ready to help.

“Well, tell him I can help him make millions if we do OnlyFans,” Kendra told me in an exclusive statement. It sounds like she’s standing by to help him launch a new career. What a collaboration!

Kendra Lust reacts to Tyreek Hill wanting to do porn. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OnlyFans star Allie Rae thinks he could make a lot…..for at least a little bit.

OnlyFans star Allie Rae echoed Kendra Lust’s belief that Tyreek Hill could earn major cash, but it wouldn’t last forever.

Rae told me that due to the fact Tyreek Hill is already famous, he could quickly capitalize to earn up to $2 million overnight. However, the money would quickly disappear, “unless he continues to make actual adult content for a purpose.”

“As a male creator in this industry – it just unfortunately does not convert as well as it does for females,” the OnlyFans sensation told me.

Rae does think he could cash in on OnlyFans without engaging in X-rated behavior for the public.

“As an athlete he could do something other than adult content on the platform and probably make some decent earnings – such as fitness training, BTS, etc,” she further added.

Will Tyreek Hill do porn after retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Does porn await Tyreek Hill? Is a collaboration with Kendra Lust, an all-time internet legend, inevitable? Time will tell. For now, he has to get back to carving up NFL defenses.