Tyreek Hill Pokes Fun At New Teammate Jalen Ramsey, Calls Back Rough Tackle During Pro Bowl Game

Videos by OutKick

Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey is happy to have speedy wideout Tyreek Hill as his teammate.

Hill, on the other hand, is warming up to the new team-up.

Cheetah poked some fun at Ramsey on Sunday, hours after announcing the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.

Hill and Ramsey have a history of getting chippy on the field. Now that they’re forced to mutually elevate the Fins as teammates, the two are putting all the bad blood aside.

Tyreek had one last jab at Ramsey, calling out the cornerback’s tackle on Cheetah during this year’s Pro Bowl game, warning him that they’ll duke it out if he pulls another cheap hit on Hill.

if you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting 😊 https://t.co/BFRjZX8Jie — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

“If you hit me like you did in that flag game we fighting,” Cheetah tweeted, quoting Ramsey’s tweet where he celebrated the trade.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” Hill added.

Practice is going to be crazy now 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

In the aftermath of the trade, it’s safe to say the Rams got fleeced. Giving up one of the game’s top cornerbacks for a third-round pick and a no-name tight end is not the deal LA fans wanted out of Les Snead.

While it’s no secret that the Rams front office is dumping contracts in order to get their heads above water after years of careless spending, giving up a major asset on the defensive side for chump change is a telltale of the Rams’ seismic rebuild effort.

If Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa can’t win with this roster next year, Miami will be due for a rebuild themselves.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 27: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)