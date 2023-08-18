Tyreek Hill Opts For Madden Rather Than Game Film

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill made every Madde- playing fanboy light up with excitement after the star wide receiver said he prefers playing the game to watching actual game film.

That’s right everyone, not only does “ball not lie,” but apparently Madden’s NFL player rankings don’t either. Good news for any aspiring offensive and defensive coordinators that are chasing their coaching dreams – you can do so from the comfort of your parent’s basement!

TYREEK HILL WON SUPER BOWL LVI WITH THE CHIEFS

“I feel that Madden has a good tell of how good [opponents] are. So I just play Madden the the night before and I just go thru their ratings,” the 4x Pro Bowler told reporters.

“So let’s just say for instance they have Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley over there, two phenomenal players by the way… I just go to the EA Sports Madden rosters then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed and their strength, and that’s how I get a good read on them,” Hill bragged.

… Guys, I don’t think he’s kidding.

Talk about taking analytics to the next level! In a game where literal inches (or helmet catches) can make or break Super Bowls, I have to salute Hill for his commitment to win by any means necessary, even virtual. No wonder Tyreek’s known to push players’ buttons… he literally does so on his Xbox controllers nightly.

(The jokes write themselves people!)

Come to think of it, with the way that artificial intelligence continues to develop and take over all aspects of life as we know it, maybe Hill is onto something here. Though some would argue that the robots may have gotten it wrong ranking Dak Prescott as the 7th overall quarterback. But hey, it’s a work in progress.

Regardless, whatever Tyreek Hill is doing has clearly been working for one of the league’s best receivers. And you can be sure the Dolphins hope that he and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can continue to improve together as the team looks to improve from their 9 and 8 record last season.