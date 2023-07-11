ESPN To Dedicate An Entire Week To Debating … Madden Ratings?

Videos by OutKick

Let me start by saying this: I understand the difficulty of creating sports content in mid-summer. In fact, when I was at ESPN, Colin Cowherd used to always say this: “It’s easy to do a sports talk radio show in December. The great ones can do it in July.”

That always stuck with me. And, as a sports writer and content creator myself, I understand it more than ever. In the fall and winter, there’s always something to talk about.

The NFL and college football alone produce more than enough talking points. But throw in NBA and NHL and there’s actually TOO MUCH content.

EA Sports COO Peter Moore awards the Madden Challenge Championship belt to Serious Moe. ESPN is promoting an entire week of programming dedicated to the release of the upcoming video game. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

But in the middle of July, when all but baseball are on break, creating content becomes a game of trying to find water in the desert.

I’ve even been accused by an OutKick commenter of manufacturing content with my hard-hitting “CBS shouldn’t call Keegan Bradley a ‘hometown’ champion in Connecticut since he’s from Vermont.”

True story.

So, if anyone understands the conundrum, it’s me.

However, when I saw a tweet from ESPN promoting an upcoming event, I did a double-take.

Madden ratings WEEK?! With a one-hour reveal show and debates across all of the major platforms the network offers?!

I get that it’s a slow time, but c’mon. ESPN pundits are going to argue about whether or not a video game company accurately rates NFL players’ abilities?

Although, I do find it hilarious that ESPN is going to pay Stephen A. Smith all of that money to have him yell about Madden ratings.

Louis Riddick, who wants to be taken seriously as a potential NFL GM candidate, is going to go on TV for an entire hour and discuss … Madden ratings?

I suppose ESPN is trying to counteract declining ratings by attempting to serve the younger audience?

But with more and more personalities cut from the network, the ideas are seemingly starting to run dry.

Thus, #MaddenRatingsWeek.

Set your DVR’s, folks. You’re surely not going to want to miss a second of that riveting commentary.